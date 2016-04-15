Finding Unremitting Solace with Coty Benrimoj

by

Full article by Jo Ward appears in the May 2016 edition of Insight Magazine Gibraltar.

In an increasingly stressful world, many people look for inspiration and guidance and there can be no one more qualified to help others than someone who has personally battled with the black dog called depression.

Coty Benrimoj is a home grown Gibraltarian, born in the 1950s. Her journey through life has not just been a spiritual one, but it has also been a physical experience that saw her relocating from Gibraltar to the USA in 1983. Now as a motivational speaker, poet and author, Coty’s passion is to help others.

Returning to Gibraltar for a two week stay in April, during which time she gave a presentation to raise funds for local mental illness charity Clubhouse Gibraltar “A month before my breakdown I started writing my book, Unremitting Solace, waking up in the middle of the night to write down my thoughts, and then I sent it to the publisher in 2014,” she says. In her book, Coty shares her knowledge about self-motivation and about how we need to accept ourselves in body, mind and soul.

Speaking on a regular basis to clubs and societies in San Diego, Coty has made a difference to people’s lives through her inspirational sayings and poems. Her book is about calming the mind, of self-acceptance and unconditional love. It includes fifty-two inspirational poems which provoke the reader to look at themselves and acknowledge all that they are and all they can be. It is an uplifting book and it’s a lesson of the heart and is about aligning ourselves with our higher good. The intention of this book is to awaken individuals to lead the life they wish and to become more self-aware and master their lives by not living in denial. It also contains eighteen chapters about subjects including resilience, greatness, gratitude, love and eighteen inspirational quotes.

Depressed people seldom laugh, and people who laugh are seldom depressed. It is said that laughter is the best medicine and Coty is a qualified teacher of both Hatha and Laughter yoga, teaching in her local community in San Diego. One thing that Coty wants to emphasise is the great support that she has had from her wonderful husband and family, both back in California and here in Gibraltar.

An excerpt of Poem titled Listen:

Be like waves which crash on the jetty

Washing all our impurities away

Waves like a crescent curtain

Dangling in its fringes

Unearthing sunken precious stones

Hurling them up above the elevation

Hanging on dear life right ahead

Waves that don’t crush us because we wish it

Coty communicates with truth and intensity, and her mission is clear. “My message for humanity is to love, to have compassion for one another and be kind to one another,” she says. Unremitting Solace can be purchased at the Gibraltar Bookshop, 300 Main Street, with all proceeds going to charity.

Her website is: www.unremittingsolace.com

